Global gaming firm will help launch NC sports betting

Gaming Laboratories International will help North Carolina launch sports betting in the state.

Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) will assist with sports betting regulation in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina State Lottery Commission.

GLI is a leader in testing and certification in the gaming industry.

The North Carolina State Lottery Commission hired the firm in August to help with the launch. The firm will support the commission in several key areas of operations, including rulemaking, licensing procedures, development of an audit program, and risk control.

In the past year, GLI has helped Massachusetts, Vermont, and Kentucky, in starting sports betting in those states.

The hiring of GLI is the commission's latest step as it continues moving forward with the substantial efforts required to responsibly license and regulate sports betting, horse racing, and pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing.

The new Sports Wagering and Horse Racing Wagering law gives the commission up to a year -- June 14, 2024 -- to prepare for wagering.

The commission's goal is to make sure wagering on sports and horse racing gets up and running in an effective and appropriate manner as soon as possible.

Updates on sports betting and horse wagering are posted on the commission's sports betting Web page.

