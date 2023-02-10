Wake Forest's Gary Strickland set to retire as longest-tenured ACC official scorer

Gary Strickland has spend four decades with Wake Forest men's basketball

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After 42 years as the official scorer for Wake Forest men's basketball, Gary Strickland plans to retire after the 2022-2023 season.

It all started in 1981 when Wake Forest basketball sports information director Phil Warshauer told Strickland he could not find anyone to be the official scorer as the season was approaching.

Strickland agreed to one season.

One year turned into 4 decades doing the job.

He will be retiring as the longest-tenured ACC official scorer.