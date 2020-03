ATLANTA — Georgia Tech will not play in this month's ACC men's basketball tournament. The school has withdrawn its appeal of the NCAA postseason ban, one of the penalties handed out last year over major recruiting violations.

The ACC Tournament is set for March 10-14 in Greensboro, North Carolina. By accepting the postseason ban, Georgia Tech is assured of being eligible to compete in the postseason in the 2020-21 season and beyond.

The Yellow Jackets are 15-14 and likely would have had to win the ACC Tournament to earn a bid to this year's NCAA Tournament. The school is continuing its appeal of the limits on official visits and the reduction of one scholarship each of the next four years.

