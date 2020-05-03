GREENSBORO, N.C. — Basketball is close to Jazmine Dallas' heart. She played college basketball at BYU from 2007- 2011.

I always say I have a weird obsession with basketball, so it's fun to be a part of a basketball event, especially a women's basketball event," said Jazmine Dallas, who is an account director for Etzel Agency.

She wants your ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament experience to be perfect. Her company set up FanFest.

"ACC basketball is one of the top in the country, so we're excited to be part of such a great tradition, and bring the fans this kind of new, fun experience that helps elevate their tournament even more, and what they experience here," said Dallas.

The event takes place inside the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Dallas and her co-workers are putting up basketball courts, logos, team lockers, and a sports bar for fans to enjoy ahead of the big games.

Dallas has never been to Greensboro before, but after about 3 days of setting FanFest up, she’s excited for you and your kids to experience the fun.

FanFest begins Thursday, March 5th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages.

The rest of the hours are as follows:

Friday, March 6th: 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 7th: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Sunday, March 8th: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

