GAME DAY BLOG: Panthers look to snap 3-game losing streak against Giants

After a heartbreaking loss in overtime against the Vikings last Sunday, the Panthers look to snap their losing streak in Week 7 against the Giants.

NEW YORK — The Carolina Panthers (3-3) and New York Giants (1-5) will meet at MetLife Stadium on Sunday in a game between two struggling teams. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. Follow our game day blog for real-time updates on scores and big plays.

Game Day Notes:

The Panthers defend a 3-3 record after falling to the Vikings last Sunday in overtime.

The Panthers got off to a 3-0 start but they have lost three straight after running back Christian McCaffrey was hurt.

The Giants are winless in all three of their games at home. Their lead running back, Saquon Barkley, is also ruled out for the second straight week due to an ankle injury suffered in a loss to Dallas on October 10.

QUARTER 4:

3:54 -- Panthers have the ball with over 3 minutes left in the 4th quarter.

4:45 -- Giants running back Devontae Booker scores touchdown. Field goal is complete. Giants now trailing 25-3 with 4 minutes left in the 4th quarter

5:54 -- The kick from Graham Gano is good. Giants now 18-3 against Carolina Panthers with Giants still leading.

12:41 -- Giants kicker Graham Gano extends the lead with a 53-yard field goal and passes Joe Danelo for the most 50-yard field goals in New York Giants history. Giants in the lead 15-3.

QUARTER 3:

**End of third quarter -- Giants lead 12-3**

0:58 -- The kick for the New York Giants is good, placing score 12-3 with Giants still leading.

0:59 -- New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones’ pass to wide receiver Dante Pettis is good. Giants score touchdown bringing score 11-3 with Giants in the lead following scoring review.

8:31 -- Panthers have the ball with 8 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. Score still at 5-3 with Giants in the lead.

QUARTER 2:

**End of second quarter -- Giants lead 5-3 at the half.**

3:37 -- Sam Darnold pass intercepted by James Bradberry. Panthers turn over the ball. Giants still lead 5-3.

12:57 -- Giants kicker Graham Gano kicks field goal to put the score at 5-3, Giants.

14:53 -- Giants now on the board with a safety. Panthers still lead 3-2.

QUARTER 1:

**End of first quarter -- Panthers lead 3-0**

1:00 -- Big stop for the Panthers as the Giants' attempt on fourth and goal is no good. Panthers have the ball now and lead the game 3-0.