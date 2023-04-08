DJ Gregory inspires others at Wyndham Championship

DJ Gregory was born with Cerebral palsy and was told he would never walk. Now he walks almost every round of every tournament on the PGA Tour.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Wyndham is a fun time for golf fans, but one man is on a mission.

Over the course of the Wyndham Championship, many fans are walking across all 18 holes. However, one is walking not just because he is a fan, but because he’s making a difference with each mile.

WFMY News 2's Manning Franks went to the Sedgefield Country Club to introduce us to a man walking the course for a cause.

"You know if somebody can read about my story or hear about it on TV, or even hear me talk and be inspired in their own life and never to give up on their dreams, then that's what it's all about," 2022 PGA Tour Courage Award Recipient DJ Gregory shared.

Golf fan, DJ Gregory, was born with cerebral palsy and was told by doctors that he wouldn't be able to walk; however, years later, here is Gregory walking across the PGA Tour.

"I'm a big believer that even kids with special needs, everybody has a goal and a dream and everybody should be given the rightful chance to be able to achieve their goals and dreams," Gregory continued.

Since 2008, Gregory has walked each PGA Tour for his charity, Walking For Kids Foundation. This Wyndham, he's adding even more miles to his over 14,000 record.

"It's up to each player because they're donating to my foundation, so it's preplanned ahead of time. For instance, this week I'm following Web Simpson and we scheduled this back in May," Gregory said.

Last year, his close relationship with the game was cemented when he was awarded the PGA Tour Courage Award – the first non-player to win.

"They kept it a secret for six months, so I had no idea. But it was pretty awesome like I said I had no idea, and the fact that I'm the first non-player to win the award, that's pretty cool," Gregory added.

Even as the Wyndham closes this year, Gregory won't be stopping anytime soon.

If you come to the Wyndham this weekend, you may see Gregory walking all across Sedgefield. He plans on walking until the last day.

