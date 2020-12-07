Thomas keeps clean card for 2-shot lead at Muirfield Village

Justin Thomas had a third consecutive round without bogeys, this one a 66.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Justin Thomas went from a three-shot deficit to a two-shot lead in the Workday Charity Open.

Thomas had a third consecutive round without bogeys, this one a 66. He made birdies early to keep pace with Collin Morikawa. When Morikawa fell back, Thomas added three birdies to hold off Viktor Hovland.

The Norwegian star also had a 66. The final round is a glimpse of golf's next generation. All three will be in the final group because of an early start to avoid storms.

The round needs to finish Sunday to have a day to get ready for the Memorial.