Thomas keeps clean card for 2-shot lead at Muirfield Village

Justin Thomas had a third consecutive round without bogeys, this one a 66.
Credit: AP Photo/Darron Cummings
Justin Thomas hits from the 16th bunker during the third round of the Workday Charity Open golf tournament, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Dublin, Ohio.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Justin Thomas went from a three-shot deficit to a two-shot lead in the Workday Charity Open.

Thomas had a third consecutive round without bogeys, this one a 66. He made birdies early to keep pace with Collin Morikawa. When Morikawa fell back, Thomas added three birdies to hold off Viktor Hovland.

The Norwegian star also had a 66. The final round is a glimpse of golf's next generation. All three will be in the final group because of an early start to avoid storms.

The round needs to finish Sunday to have a day to get ready for the Memorial.

