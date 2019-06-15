The final round of the Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T concluded with a first-time Invitational champion. Brett Roberts of Coral Springs, Florida, steadily climbed his way up the leaderboard to win his first AJGA tournament.

This is the 18th anniversary of the Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T, an event that has been hosted at Sedgefield Country Club, home of the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship. The tournament has had notable past champions such as Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, and Webb Simpson. The field this year includes several of the top juniors in the nation including No. 1 ranked Karl Vilips.

Roberts carded even-par in his final round that included a 1-under-par 34 front-nine. He finished the tournament at 3-under-par 278. This is Roberts first AJGA Invitational appearance and first career AJGA win. In his AJGA career, Roberts has recorded total of five top-five finishes including most recently the 2019 AJGA Junior at Victoria Hills. Roberts is No. T137 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings and the rising senior has verbally committed to Florida State University.

“It means a lot to me to be able to have the ability to go and do what some of the top-ranked players do and win a big tournament like this,” said Roberts. “This gives me a lot of confident moving forward into the next couple of tournaments.”

Benjamin James of Milford, Connecticut, finished in a solo second after finishing the tournament with a total of 2-under-par 279. James shot a final round 1-over-par 71 recording two birdies in his last six holes. The University of Virginia verbal commit is currently No. 97 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings.

Karl Vilips of (Australia) Wesley Chapel, Florida, finished the weekend in solo third after shooting 1-under-par in his final round. The 2018 Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T Champion finished the tournament at 1-under-par 279. The No. 1 Rolex AJGA Ranked player is verbally committed to Stanford University.

Cole Sherwood of Austin, Texas and Maxwell Ford of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, both finished tied for fourth at even-par 280. Sherwood stayed consistent throughout the week and concluded the day with an even-par 70. Ford finished the day carding 6-over-par 76.

Nicholas Dunlap of Greer, South Carolina, finished in solo sixth after shooting a final round 3-over-par 73. Dunlap finished the week at 1-over-par 281. The No. 20 Rolex AJGA Ranked player is currently verbally committed to University of Alabama.

Sam Sommerhauser of Rocklin, California and Trey Bosco of Austin, Texas, tied for seventh at 2-over-par 282 for the tournament. Sommerhauser finished with the low round of the day carding 2-under-par 68 and recording five birdies. Bosco ended the day with two birdies to card 1-over-par 71 in the final round.

George Duangmanee of Fairfax, Virginia and Jack Heath of Charlotte, North Carolina, both finished tied for ninth at 3-over-par 282 for the tournament. Duangmanee carded 3-over-par on the day while Heath recorded 4-over-par 74 to close out the tournament.