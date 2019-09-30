GREENVILLE, S.C. – The No. 1 Wake Forest women’s golf team captured its second title of the season, winning the Lady Paladin Invitational. The Demon Deacons shot even par during the final round on Sunday at the Furman University Golf Course to finish at 1-under and post a five-shot victory.

Wake Forest was the only team to finish the event under par. Host Furman was runner-up at 4-over, while North Florida was third at 22-over. It was the second straight win that the Deacs have led wire-to-wire.

“This course played tough and you had to handle the adversity well to compete,” said head coach Kim Lewellen. “This group was able to step up to that challenge. I am very proud of how they handled themselves.”

Siyun Liu was the Deacs’ top finisher, ending the tournament as the individual runner-up at 3-under after a final round 71.

Two freshmen also finished in the top 10 for the Deacs. Lauren Walsh was ninth at 1-over after a final round 74, her third top-10 in as many events of her collegiate career. Rachel Kuehn was T-10th at 2-over after a final round 71.

Letizia Bagnoli shot a final round 72 to finish T-17th at 5-over, while Emilia Migliaccio rounded out the lineup with a 78 to finish T-23rd at 7-over.

The Deacons return to action Oct. 11-13 with the Tar Heel Invitational in Chapel Hill, N.C.