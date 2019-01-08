GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 80th Wyndham Championship is underway!

We'll be following the action here all day as Brandt Snedeker defends his championship.

Festivities for the Wyndham began Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. The tournament moved two weeks up from its traditional slot (Aug. 16-18 in 2018), but is still at the end of the regular season and is the last tournament before the FedEx Cup playoffs.

RELATED: The 80th Wyndham Championship | A Fan's Guide For Golf's Annual Stop In Greensboro

Last year's Wyndham saw Snedeker ride a course-record performance in the opening round to his second Wyndham championship.

SUNDAY

1:16 p.m. - Byeon Hun An leads by one shot at the Wyndham entering Sunday's final round. An shot a 66 during Saturday's third round. Webb Simpson and Brice Garnett are one shot back.

11:21 a.m. - "The King" Richard Petty riding in a rickshaw race at the Wyndham Championship.

SATURDAY

5:56 p.m. - Web Simpson is -16 heading into Sunday's Final Round.

4:26 p.m. - Webb Simpson is clearly happy after his birdie on the 9th hole of the Wyndham Championship.

3:56 p.m. - Ben Hun An is now (-16) overall in the 3rd Round of the Wyndham Championship.

3:07 p.m. - Just a reminder you can catch the Wyndham Round 3 on WFMY News 2!

1:13 p.m. - Jordan Spieth is about to tee off for the 3 round of the Wyndham Championship. The crowd is definitely excited about it.

10: 52 a.m. - CBS Sports being carved into the sand at the Wyndham sand castle.

10: 51 a.m. - Jordan Spieth on the putting green before the start of the 3rd round of the Wyndham Championship.

Third Round

6:04 p.m. - Webb Simpson shot a (-5) 65 and is -11 heading into Saturday's 3rd Round.

5:06 p.m. - Josh Teater speaks on wearing Greensboro Grasshopper hats during his rounds at the Wyndham.

1: 29 p.m. - Jordan Spieth talks with the media after his (-3) 67 in the 2nd Round of the Wyndham Championship. He is currently (-9) after 36 holes.

1:01 p.m. - Paul Casey talks with the media after finishing 2nd Round.

12:28 p.m. - Some pictures from round two of the Wyndham!

PHOTOS | The Wyndham Championship Round Two Wyndham championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship

9:59 a.m. - Crews worked extremely hard to get the course ready after 3.17 inches of rain fell last night.





Second Round

5:05 p.m. - Here is how the Wyndham Championship will look in terms of weather throughout the event.

4: 37 p.m. - Defending Wyndham Championship winner, Brandt Snedeker, speaks on shooting a 64 in the first round.

4:15 p.m. - Webb Simpson speaks with the media following the first round of the Wyndham Championship. Simpson shot a (-6) 64 In The First Round.

4: 10 p.m. - Whenever you get thirsty at the Wyndham Championship, you can always head over to Margaritaville to get a cold drink.

3: 00 p.m. - The work continues on the Wyndham Championship sand castle.

2:55 p.m. - Here is a look at the 9th green during the First Round of the Wyndham Championship! Beautiful...

1:58 p.m. - Byeong Hun An is currently atop of the leaderboard.

12: 36 p.m. - Webb Simpson finished his first round of the Wyndham Championship at (-6).

10 a.m. - Austin Cook leads the field at 6-under after a birdie on No. 18.

The 80th Wyndham Championship Billy Horschel, Chez Reavie & Brandt Snedeker waiting to tee off Webb Simpson Patrick Reed Brandt Snedeker Josh Teater wears a Greensboro Grasshoppers hat during Thursday's first round of the Wyndham Championship. Si Woo Kim

