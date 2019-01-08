GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 80th Wyndham Championship is underway!

We'll be following the action here all day as Brandt Snedeker defends his championship. Here are tee times for all the pros on Thursday.

Festivities for the Wyndham begin Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. The tournament moved two weeks up from its traditional slot (Aug. 16-18 in 2018), but is still at the end of the regular season and is the last tournament before the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Last year's Wyndham saw Snedeker ride a course-record performance in the opening round to his second Wyndham championship.

The first round officially began around 7 a.m.

The 80th Wyndham Championship

