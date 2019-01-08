GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 80th Wyndham Championship is underway!

We'll be following the action here all day as Brandt Snedeker defends his championship. Here are tee times for all the pros on Thursday.

Festivities for the Wyndham begin Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. The tournament moved two weeks up from its traditional slot (Aug. 16-18 in 2018), but is still at the end of the regular season and is the last tournament before the FedEx Cup playoffs.

RELATED: The 80th Wyndham Championship | A Fan's Guide For Golf's Annual Stop In Greensboro

Last year's Wyndham saw Snedeker ride a course-record performance in the opening round to his second Wyndham championship.

The first round officially began around 7 a.m.

5:05 p.m. - Here is how the Wyndham Championship will look in terms of weather throughout the event.

4: 37 p.m. - Defending Wyndham Championship winner, Brandt Snedeker, speaks on shooting a 64 in the first round.

4:15 p.m. - Webb Simpson speaks with the media following the first round of the Wyndham Championship. Simpson shot a (-6) 64 In The First Round.

4: 10 p.m. - Whenever you get thirsty at the Wyndham Championship, you can always head over to Margaritaville to get a cold drink.

3: 00 p.m. - The work continues on the Wyndham Championship sand castle.

2:55 p.m. - Here is a look at the 9th green during the First Round of the Wyndham Championship! Beautiful...

1:58 p.m. - Byeong Hun An is currently atop of the leaderboard.

12: 36 p.m. - Webb Simpson finished his first round of the Wyndham Championship at (-6).

10 a.m. - Austin Cook leads the field at 6-under after a birdie on No. 18.

The 80th Wyndham Championship Billy Horschel, Chez Reavie & Brandt Snedeker waiting to tee off Webb Simpson Patrick Reed Brandt Snedeker Josh Teater wears a Greensboro Grasshoppers hat during Thursday's first round of the Wyndham Championship. Si Woo Kim

RELATED: Make Some Noise For The Team That Wants Peace And Quiet At The Wyndham

RELATED: 'The Kids are Everything' | All-Star Kids Clinic Brings Fun and Laughs for Special Needs Golfers at Wyndham

RELATED: Busy Week For The Triad Means There's Something For Everyone To Do

RELATED: Jordan Spieth to Play at Wyndham Championship

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users