Fan Favorites Brandt Snedeker, Harold Varner III Will Play Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two-time champion Brandt Snedeker and fan favorite Harold Varner III will play next month’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 82nd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 11-15, 2021 at Sedgefield Country Club.

These players join international stars Jason Day, the 2015 PGA Championship winner, and Tommy Fleetwood, 2011 Wyndham champion and 2012 U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris and 2011 FedExCup champion Bill Haas in the tournament field.

Snedeker won the Wyndham Championship in 2007 and again in 2018 shooting a course-record 59 in the first round becoming just the 10th golfer in PGA TOUR history to shoot a sub-60 round in official tournament play.

With the win, he became the 10th multiple winner in tournament history. The nine-time PGA TOUR winner hasn’t won this season but finished tied for fourth at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, tied for sixth at the Valero Texas Open and tied for 11th at last weekend’s 3M Open in Minneapolis.

Snedeker, the 2012 FedExCup champion, is second on the Wyndham Championship career money list with $2,922,725 in 13 appearances here. He is 91st in the FedExCup point standings and 127th in the Official World Golf Rankings. He represented the United States in the Ryder Cup in 2012 and ’16 as well as the 2013 Presidents Cup

Varner is a huge fan favorite making his sixth Wyndham Championship appearance. He was tied for the lead after the first round and finished tied for seventh last year for his best Wyndham Championship finish.

The East Carolina University alumnus is 73rd in the current FedExCup point standings and 90th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

He is still searching for his first PGA TOUR win, but earlier this season, he finished tied for second at the RBC Heritage for his best-career finish on TOUR, tied for 11th at the John Deere Classic and tied for 13th at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.