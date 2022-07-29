FedExCup No. 9, World No. 13 Will Zalatoris Joins Wyndham Championship Field

The Wake Forest alum will be making his third appearance at the Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Wake Forest University alumnus Will Zalatoris, currently No. 2 in the DP World Tour standings, No. 9 in FedExCup points and No. 13 in the Official World Golf Rankings, will play next week’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. Next week’s 83rd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 3-7, 2022 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Zalatoris joins fan favorite Rickie Fowler, world No. 14 Billy Horschel, FedExCup No. 14 Sungjae Im, world No. 24 Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, former world No. 1 and major championship winners Justin Rose, Adam Scott and Jason Day, 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari, 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, defending champion Kevin Kisner, three-time champion Davis Love III, 2011 champion Webb Simpson, two-time champion Brandt Snedeker, past champions Si Woo Kim, Ryan Moore, Jim Herman and Camilo Villegas, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tyrell Hatton as well as 2019 champion J.T. Poston, “young gun” exemptions Trent Phillips, Tom Kim, Chris Gutterup and Cole Hammer as well as University of Georgia alumni Harris English, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, Keith Mitchell, Kris Kirk, Brendon Todd and Greyson Sigg in the Wyndham Championship field.

The only thing missing from the superb season Zalatoris is having is a win. His runner-up finishes at the PGA Championship where he lost to Justin Thomas in a playoff, the U.S. Open and the Farmers Insurance Open are three of his eight top-10 finishes this season, but he also finished tied for sixth at the Masters and tied for fifth at the World Golf Championships – Dell Technologies Match Play.

At ninth in the current FedExCup standings, Zalatoris would earn a $1.1 Million bonus through the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 at the end of the regular season. Should he win the Wyndham Championship, he could move up to sixth and increase his post-season bonus by $600,000.

A native of San Francisco now living in Dallas, Zalatoris will make his third Wyndham Championship appearance after playing his first two on sponsor’s exemptions; he finished tied for 29th last year for his best Sedgefield showing.

In 2017 while playing at Wake Forest, he was First Team All-American, the ACC Player of the year and a member of the United States Walker Cup team. He received the Arnold Palmer Scholarship to attend Wake Forest.

During his junior golf days, he played the AJGA Wyndham Invitational presented by Truist at Sedgefield Country Club three times finishing tied for 56th in 2010, tied for ninth in 2011 and tied for 53rd in 2012.