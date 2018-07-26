GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two former champions, World Golf Hall of Famer Davis Love III and Si Woo Kim, made their commitments and will play this year’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 79th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 14-19, 2018 at Sedgefield Country Club.

These players join 2018 PLAYERS Championship and 2011 Wyndham winner Webb Simpson, 2007 winner and 2012 FedExCup Champion Brandt Snedeker, 2011 FedExCup champion Bill Haas and East Carolina University alumnus Harold Varner III in the Wyndham Championship field.

Love, who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame last fall, last won the Wyndham Championship in 2015 after winning in 1992 and 2006; his three wins here in three different decades are second only to the legendary Sam Snead who won eight times in four decades. The Wyndham Championship’s all-time money leader with $2,658,256 in tournament earnings has 21 PGA TOUR victories including the 1997 PGA Championship. Next month’s Wyndham Championship will be Love’s 23rd start here; he finished tied for 10th last year. He represented the United States in the Ryder Cup eight times – six as a player and two as the captain. Since 2014, Love has been playing both PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments.

Kim, who won the PLAYERS Championship in 2017, is having a solid season; he finished second at the RBC-Heritage, third in the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, tied for ninth at the World Golf Championships – Dell Technologies Match Play and 10th at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Due to a 2017 back injury, Kim was unable to defend his 2016 title last year making this year’s Wyndham Championship the first time he returns to Sedgefield since his win. He is currently 46th in the FedExCup point standings and 52nd in the Official World Golf Rankings.

At 21 years, one month and 24 days, Kim is the tournament’s second-youngest winner. Seve Ballesteros, who won at 20 years 11 months and 24 days in 1978, is the youngest champion in tournament history. Kim will make his second Wyndham Championship appearance this year.

