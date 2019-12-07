GREENSBORO, N.C. – The field for the 80th Wyndham Championship will now boast four former champions as Webb Simpson, Davis Love III and Si Woo Kim all joined the field. The 80th Wyndham Championship, which will determine the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for July 30-Aug. 4, 2019 at Sedgefield Country Club.

These players join defending champion Brandt Snedeker and young guns Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland in the rapidly-evolving field.

Simpson, the 2011 Wyndham Championship winner, is having another good season; he is currently 26th in FedExCup points and 19th in the Official World Golf Rankings. He finished tied for second at the RBC Canadian Open, third at the RSM Classic, tied for fifth at the Masters and tied for eighth at the Sentry Tournament of Champions but is still looking for his first win of the season.

The Raleigh native and Charlotte resident made his Wyndham Championship debut in 2009 and has played here every year since. Simpson will make his 11th - consecutive Wyndham Championship appearance later this month; in addition to his 2011 victory at Sedgefield, the Wake Forest University alumnus has six top-eight finishes including third place in 2017 and tied for second last year. Simpson is the 2012 U.S. Open champion. He represented the United States in the Ryder Cup in 2012, ’14 and ‘18 and the Presidents Cup in 2011 and ‘13.

Love, who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017, last won the Wyndham Championship in 2015 after winning in 1992 and 2006; his three wins here in three different decades are second only to the legendary Sam Snead who won here eight times in four decades. The University of North Carolina alumnus has 21 PGA TOUR victories including the 1997 PGA Championship. This year’s Wyndham Championship will be Love’s 24th start here. He represented the United States in the Ryder Cup eight times – six as a player and two as the captain. Since 2014, Love has been playing both PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments. In 2019, he made five cuts in his nine PGA TOUR starts.

Kim, who won the Wyndham in 2016 and the PLAYERS Championship in 2017, is having a solid season; he finished third in the Genesis Open, tied for fourth at the Valero Texas Open and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and tied for 10th at the CIMB Classic. A native of South Korea, he is currently 47th in the FedExCup point standings and 64th in the Official World Golf Rankings. Kim will make his fourth Wyndham Championship start this year. At 21 years, one month and 24 days, Kim is the tournament’s second-youngest winner. Seve Ballesteros, who won at 20 years 11 months and 24 days in 1978, is the youngest champion in tournament history.