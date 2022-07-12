Former World No. 1, Masters Champion Adam Scott Will Play Wyndham Championship

The 83rd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 3-7, 2022.

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Former world No. 1 and Masters champion Adam Scott, who reached the thrilling six-way playoff at the Wyndham Championship last year, will return for another run at the Sam Snead Cup in August, the tournament announced today. The 83rd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 3-7, 2022.

One year ago, Scott joined 2021 champion Kevin Kisner, 2016 champion Si Woo Kim, Brandon Grace, Kevin Na and Roger Sloan in a six-way playoff that tied the PGA TOUR record for largest playoff to decide the 2021 tournament. Scott played a brilliant shot into the 18th green on the first playoff hole, but his four-foot birdie bid slid just past the hole opening the door for Kisner who made a putt of similar length on the second playoff hole. Scott finished tied for second in his best Wyndham Championship finish in four appearances.

Scott became the first Australian to win the Masters after he birdied the second playoff hole to defeat Angel Cabrera in 2013. The former world No. 1 has 14 PGA TOUR victories and 14 international wins to his credit, but his last win came at the 2020 Genesis Invitational. His best finishes this season are tied for fourth at The Genesis Invitational, tied for fifth at The CJ Cup at Summit and tied for ninth at the World Golf Championships – Dell Technologies Match Play.

A resident of Switzerland, he is 81st in FedExCup points and 46th in the Official World Golf Rankings; he is one of just six players to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs in all 15 seasons of the FedExCup era. Scott is a nine-time Presidents Cup player having played in each one since 2003.