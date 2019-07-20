GREENSBORO, N.C. – Ernie Els, a four-time Major winner and a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, will play the Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 80th Wyndham Championship, which will determine the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for July 30-Aug. 4, 2019 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Els joins FedExCup No. 8 Paul Casey, FedExCup No. 12 Chez Reavie, FedExCup No. 13 Charles Howell III, defending champion Brandt Snedeker, former champions Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Davis Love III and Si Woo Kim, Major winners Martin Kaymer and Danny Willett, young guns Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland as well as 2018-’19 winners Kevin Tway, Cameron Champ, Adam Long, Corey Conners, 2018 runner-up C.T. Pan, Max Homa, Sung Kang, Nate Lashley and Dylan Frittelli in the field.

A native of South Africa, Els is a four-time major winner having won the U.S. Open in 1994 and ’97 and the Open Championship in 2002 and ’12. Els has 19 PGA TOUR wins and 47 international victories. He played in eight President’s Cup matches, nine Dunhill Cup matches and five World Cup matches. Els is a member of the 2011 World Golf Hall of Fame class.

Els will make his ninth Wyndham Championship appearance which includes each of the last six tournaments; his best result here came in 1997 when he finished tied for seventh. He established the Els for Autism Foundation in spring 2009, with son, Ben, who is autistic, the driving force behind the mission. Six years later, he opened the first components of The Els Center of Excellence, based in Jupiter, Fla., to serve local, national and international autism communities and be a game-changing resource in the field.