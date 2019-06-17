GREENSBORO, N.C. - - Gary Woodland answered all challengers at Pebble Beach and won the U.S. Open for his first-career Major championship victory; it was his first win of the season. With the win, he jumped four spots to fifth place in the FedExCup point standings and the Wyndham Rewards Top 10.

After the U.S. Open, the top-five players are separated by 499 points; the player who wins the Wyndham Championship will earn 500 FedExCup points. Should the top-five positions be separated by less than 500 points entering the Wyndham Championship, each of those players would have a shot at taking the points lead after the Wyndham Championship and earning the $2 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10 first-place bonus.

The top-10 Regular Season finishers in FedExCup points following the Wyndham Championship July 30-Aug. 4 – also sponsored by Wyndham Rewards – will reap the benefits of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10. The regular season points leader will earn $2 million, followed by $1.5 million for the runner-up with the 10th-place finisher earning $500,000. The bonus breakdown is below:

Wyndham Rewards Top 10 Bonus Breakdown:

Position Amount

1 $2,000,000

2 $1,500,000

3 $1,200,000

4 $1,100,000

5 $1,000,000

6 $850,000

7 $700,000

8 $600,000

9 $550,000

10 $500,000

TOTAL $10,000,000

The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 following the U.S. Open is listed below:

Position/Player Points Move

1. Matt Kuchar --

2. Rory McIlroy --

3. Brooks Koepka --

4. Xander Schauffele --

5. Gary Woodland +4

6. Dustin Johnson -1

7. Patrick Cantlay -1

8. Paul Casey -1

9. Justin Rose +1

10. Rickie Fowler -2