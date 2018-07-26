GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) - Fans going to the Wyndham Championship this year will have a chance to upgrade a grounds ticket to a hospitality ticket by spinning the Harris Teeter wheel on 'Expo Row.'

The Harris Teeter wheel will award 20 tickets per day, Thursday through Sunday, to the Harris Teeter charity box at the 17th hole where fans can enjoy food, beverages and air conditioning.

Fans can also win tickets to the Legends Club presented by Matthews Mobile Media and other cool prizes when they spin the wheel.

Harris Teeter is also providing free lunch to kids ages 15 and under Thursday through Sunday. Kids will receive a voucher at the main entrance which can be redeemed for lunch at tournament concessions areas. The first 500 kids that arrive at the Wyndham will get a free T-shirt. The Harris Teeter Kids Zone will feature a climbing wall, face painting, a putting area and golf lessons courtesy of The First Tee of the Triad.

The 79th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 14-19 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY