Huh takes big leap off bubble with career-best 61 at Wyndham

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - John Huh has the lowest round of his PGA Tour career and it couldn't have come at a better time.

Huh shot a 61 on Tuesday in the Wyndham Championship. It's the final event of the regular season.

Only the top 125 reach the FedEx Cup playoffs and are assured a full PGA Tour card for next season.