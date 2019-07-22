GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two-time Major winner Zach Johnson and U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover will play next week’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 80th Wyndham Championship, which will determine the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is next week at Sedgefield Country Club.

Johnson, a 12-time PGA TOUR winner, won the Masters in 2007 and the Open Championship in 2015. He has three previous Wyndham Championship appearances but has not played the Wyndham since 2013 when he finished tied for fifth. The Iowa native played in the Ryder Cup in 2006, ’10, ’12, ’14 and ’16. He played the Presidents Cup in 2007, ’09, ’13 and ’15. His best finishes this season are tied for seventh at the RSM Classic, tied for 16th at the RBC Heritage and tied for 24th at the Valspar Championship. He is 116th in the Official World Golf Rankings and 150th in the current FedExCup point standings.

Glover won the 2009 U.S. Open Championship at Bethpage Black in New York. After missing last year’s Wyndham Championship while recovering from knee surgery ending a streak of 14-consecutive appearances here, Glover will make his 15th Wyndham Championship start next week. The Clemson University alumnus has six top-10 finishes this season including tied for fourth at The Honda Classic and tied for seventh at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. He is 30th in the current FedExCup point standings and 76th in the Official World Golf Rankings. He finished tied for 20th yesterday at the Open Championship in Ireland.