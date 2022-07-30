Will Zalatoris, Billy Horschel, Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III, Adam Scott Lead 2022 Wyndham Championship Field

European star Tommy Fleetwood withdrew following his mother’s death, and two-time champion Brandt Snedeker withdrew due to injury.

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Wake Forest University alumnus Will Zalatoris, currently No. 2 in the DP World Tour standings, No. 9 in FedExCup points and No. 13 in the Official World Golf Rankings, World No. 14, FedExCup No. 18 Billy Horschel, fan favorites Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III, Adam Scott and eight past champions lead the field for next week’s Wyndham Championship as of 6 p.m., the tournament announced today.

Next week’s 83rd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 3-7, 2022 at Sedgefield Country Club.

These players join FedExCup No. 14 Sungjae Im, world No. 24 Shane Lowry, former world No. 1 and major championship winners Justin Rose, Adam Scott and Jason Day, two-time Major winner Zach Johnson, former world No. 1 Luke Donald, 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari, 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, defending champion Kevin Kisner and seven other past champions, three-time champion Davis Love III, 2011 champion Webb Simpson, Si Woo Kim, Ryan Moore, Jim Herman and Camilo Villegas, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tyrell Hatton as well as 2019 champion J.T. Poston, “young gun” exemptions Trent Phillips, Tom Kim, Chris Gutterup and Cole Hammer as well as University of Georgia alumni Harris English, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, Keith Mitchell, Brendon Todd and Greyson Sigg in the Wyndham Championship field.

European star Tommy Fleetwood withdrew following his mother’s death, and two-time champion Brandt Snedeker withdrew due to injury. The field as of 6:30 p.m. today is below; the top-four finishers from Monday’s qualifying tournament at Bermuda Run Country Club will also join the field.

Wyndham Championship Field as of 6:30 p.m. Friday

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech Horschel, Billy Ramey, Chad

Armour, Ryan Hubbard, Mark Reavie, Chez

Baddeley, Aaron Hughes, Mackenzie Redman, Doc

Barjon, Paul Huh, John Reeves, Seth

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan Im, Sungjae Riley, Davis

Bramlett, Joseph Jaeger, Stephan Rodgers, Patrick

Brehm, Ryan Johnson, Zach Rose, Justin

Brown, Scott Kang, Sung Ryder, Sam

Bryan, Wesley Kim, Joohyung (Tom) Sabbatini, Rory

Buckley, Hayden Kim, Si Woo Schenk, Adam

Byrd, Jonathan Kisner, Kevin Schwab, Matthias

Cabrera Bello, Rafa Kizzire, Patton Scott, Adam

Champ, Cameron Knous, Jim Seiffert, Chase

Chappell, Kevin Knox, Russell Sigg, Greyson

Cink, Stewart Kodaira, Satoshi Simpson, Webb

Conners, Corey Kohles, Ben Skinns, David

Cook, Austin Kraft, Kelly Sloan, Roger

Creel, Joshua Lahiri, Anirban Smalley, Alex

Dahmen, Joel Laird, Martin Smotherman, Austin

Day, Jason Landry, Andrew Spaun, J.J.

Donald, Luke Lebioda, Hank Stallings, Scott

Drewitt, Brett Lee, Danny Straka, Sepp

Dufner, Jason Lee, K.H. Streb, Robert

Duncan, Tyler Lipsky, David Streelman, Kevin

English, Harris Long, Adam Stroud, Chris

Fowler, Rickie Love III, Davis Stuard, Brian

Gainey, Tommy Lower, Justin Svensson, Adam

Garnett, Brice Lowry, Shane Tarren, Callum

Gay, Brian Malnati, Peter Taylor, Nick

Ghim, Doug Martin, Ben Taylor, Vaughn

Gibson, Tommy McCarthy, Denny Thompson, Curtis

Gligic, Michael McGirt, William Thompson, Michael

Glover, Lucas McGreevy, Max Todd, Brendon

Gotterup, Chris Mitchell, Keith Trainer, Martin

Gutschewski, Scott Molinari, Francesco Tway, Kevin

Haas, Bill Moore, Ryan van der Walt, Dawie

Hadley, Chesson Moore, Taylor Van Pelt, Bo

Hagy, Brandon Muñoz, Sebastián Varner III, Harold

Hahn, James NeSmith, Matthew Vegas, Jhonattan

Hammer, Cole Noh, Seung-Yul Villegas, Camilo

Hardy, Nick Norlander, Henrik Wallace, Matt

Harman, Brian Novak, Andrew Watney, Nick

Hatton, Tyrrell Pan, C.T. Werenski, Richy

Henley, Russell Pendrith, Taylor Whaley, Vince

Herman, Jim Percy, Cameron Willett, Danny

Hickok, Kramer Phillips, Trent Wise, Aaron

Higgo, Garrick Piercy, Scott Wolfe, Jared

Higgs, Harry Poston, J.T. Wu, Brandon

Hoag, Bo Putnam, Andrew Wu, Dylan

Hodges, Lee Rai, Aaron Zalatoris, Will