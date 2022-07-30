x
Wyndham Championship

Will Zalatoris, Billy Horschel, Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III, Adam Scott Lead 2022 Wyndham Championship Field

European star Tommy Fleetwood withdrew following his mother’s death, and two-time champion Brandt Snedeker withdrew due to injury.
Credit: WFMY News 2 Sports

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Wake Forest University alumnus Will Zalatoris, currently No. 2 in the DP World Tour standings, No. 9 in FedExCup points and No. 13 in the Official World Golf Rankings, World No. 14, FedExCup No. 18 Billy Horschel, fan favorites Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III, Adam Scott and eight past champions lead the field for next week’s Wyndham Championship as of 6 p.m., the tournament announced today. 

Next week’s 83rd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 3-7, 2022 at Sedgefield Country Club.

These players join FedExCup No. 14 Sungjae Im, world No. 24 Shane Lowry, former world No. 1 and major championship winners Justin Rose, Adam Scott and Jason Day, two-time Major winner Zach Johnson, former world No. 1 Luke Donald, 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari, 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, defending champion Kevin Kisner and seven other past champions, three-time champion Davis Love III, 2011 champion Webb Simpson, Si Woo Kim, Ryan Moore, Jim Herman and Camilo Villegas, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tyrell Hatton as well as 2019 champion J.T. Poston, “young gun” exemptions Trent Phillips, Tom Kim, Chris Gutterup and Cole Hammer as well as University of Georgia alumni Harris English, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, Keith Mitchell, Brendon Todd and Greyson Sigg in the Wyndham Championship field.

Wyndham Championship Field as of 6:30 p.m. Friday

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech    Horschel, Billy    Ramey, Chad

Armour, Ryan    Hubbard, Mark    Reavie, Chez

Baddeley, Aaron    Hughes, Mackenzie    Redman, Doc

Barjon, Paul    Huh, John    Reeves, Seth

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan    Im, Sungjae    Riley, Davis

Bramlett, Joseph    Jaeger, Stephan    Rodgers, Patrick

Brehm, Ryan    Johnson, Zach    Rose, Justin

Brown, Scott    Kang, Sung    Ryder, Sam

Bryan, Wesley    Kim, Joohyung (Tom)    Sabbatini, Rory

Buckley, Hayden    Kim, Si Woo    Schenk, Adam

Byrd, Jonathan    Kisner, Kevin    Schwab, Matthias

Cabrera Bello, Rafa    Kizzire, Patton    Scott, Adam

Champ, Cameron    Knous, Jim    Seiffert, Chase

Chappell, Kevin    Knox, Russell    Sigg, Greyson

Cink, Stewart    Kodaira, Satoshi    Simpson, Webb

Conners, Corey    Kohles, Ben    Skinns, David

Cook, Austin    Kraft, Kelly    Sloan, Roger

Creel, Joshua    Lahiri, Anirban    Smalley, Alex

Dahmen, Joel    Laird, Martin    Smotherman, Austin

Day, Jason    Landry, Andrew    Spaun, J.J.

Donald, Luke    Lebioda, Hank    Stallings, Scott

Drewitt, Brett    Lee, Danny    Straka, Sepp

Dufner, Jason    Lee, K.H.    Streb, Robert

Duncan, Tyler    Lipsky, David    Streelman, Kevin

English, Harris    Long, Adam    Stroud, Chris

Fowler, Rickie    Love III, Davis    Stuard, Brian

Gainey, Tommy    Lower, Justin    Svensson, Adam

Garnett, Brice    Lowry, Shane    Tarren, Callum

Gay, Brian    Malnati, Peter    Taylor, Nick

Ghim, Doug    Martin, Ben    Taylor, Vaughn

Gibson, Tommy    McCarthy, Denny    Thompson, Curtis

Gligic, Michael    McGirt, William    Thompson, Michael

Glover, Lucas    McGreevy, Max    Todd, Brendon

Gotterup, Chris    Mitchell, Keith    Trainer, Martin

Gutschewski, Scott    Molinari, Francesco    Tway, Kevin

Haas, Bill    Moore, Ryan    van der Walt, Dawie

Hadley, Chesson    Moore, Taylor    Van Pelt, Bo

Hagy, Brandon    Muñoz, Sebastián    Varner III, Harold

Hahn, James    NeSmith, Matthew    Vegas, Jhonattan

Hammer, Cole    Noh, Seung-Yul    Villegas, Camilo

Hardy, Nick    Norlander, Henrik    Wallace, Matt

Harman, Brian    Novak, Andrew    Watney, Nick

Hatton, Tyrrell    Pan, C.T.    Werenski, Richy

Henley, Russell    Pendrith, Taylor    Whaley, Vince

Herman, Jim    Percy, Cameron    Willett, Danny

Hickok, Kramer    Phillips, Trent    Wise, Aaron

Higgo, Garrick    Piercy, Scott    Wolfe, Jared

Higgs, Harry    Poston, J.T.    Wu, Brandon

Hoag, Bo    Putnam, Andrew    Wu, Dylan

Hodges, Lee    Rai, Aaron    Zalatoris, Will

Hoffman, Charley        

