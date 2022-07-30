Will Zalatoris, Billy Horschel, Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III, Adam Scott Lead 2022 Wyndham Championship Field

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Wake Forest University alumnus Will Zalatoris, currently No. 2 in the DP World Tour standings, No. 9 in FedExCup points and No. 13 in the Official World Golf Rankings, World No. 14, FedExCup No. 18 Billy Horschel, fan favorites Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III, Adam Scott and eight past champions lead the field for next week’s Wyndham Championship as of 6 p.m., the tournament announced today.
Next week’s 83rd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 3-7, 2022 at Sedgefield Country Club.
These players join FedExCup No. 14 Sungjae Im, world No. 24 Shane Lowry, former world No. 1 and major championship winners Justin Rose, Adam Scott and Jason Day, two-time Major winner Zach Johnson, former world No. 1 Luke Donald, 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari, 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, defending champion Kevin Kisner and seven other past champions, three-time champion Davis Love III, 2011 champion Webb Simpson, Si Woo Kim, Ryan Moore, Jim Herman and Camilo Villegas, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tyrell Hatton as well as 2019 champion J.T. Poston, “young gun” exemptions Trent Phillips, Tom Kim, Chris Gutterup and Cole Hammer as well as University of Georgia alumni Harris English, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, Keith Mitchell, Brendon Todd and Greyson Sigg in the Wyndham Championship field.
European star Tommy Fleetwood withdrew following his mother’s death, and two-time champion Brandt Snedeker withdrew due to injury. The field as of 6:30 p.m. today is below; the top-four finishers from Monday’s qualifying tournament at Bermuda Run Country Club will also join the field.
Wyndham Championship Field as of 6:30 p.m. Friday
Aphibarnrat, Kiradech Horschel, Billy Ramey, Chad
Armour, Ryan Hubbard, Mark Reavie, Chez
Baddeley, Aaron Hughes, Mackenzie Redman, Doc
Barjon, Paul Huh, John Reeves, Seth
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan Im, Sungjae Riley, Davis
Bramlett, Joseph Jaeger, Stephan Rodgers, Patrick
Brehm, Ryan Johnson, Zach Rose, Justin
Brown, Scott Kang, Sung Ryder, Sam
Bryan, Wesley Kim, Joohyung (Tom) Sabbatini, Rory
Buckley, Hayden Kim, Si Woo Schenk, Adam
Byrd, Jonathan Kisner, Kevin Schwab, Matthias
Cabrera Bello, Rafa Kizzire, Patton Scott, Adam
Champ, Cameron Knous, Jim Seiffert, Chase
Chappell, Kevin Knox, Russell Sigg, Greyson
Cink, Stewart Kodaira, Satoshi Simpson, Webb
Conners, Corey Kohles, Ben Skinns, David
Cook, Austin Kraft, Kelly Sloan, Roger
Creel, Joshua Lahiri, Anirban Smalley, Alex
Dahmen, Joel Laird, Martin Smotherman, Austin
Day, Jason Landry, Andrew Spaun, J.J.
Donald, Luke Lebioda, Hank Stallings, Scott
Drewitt, Brett Lee, Danny Straka, Sepp
Dufner, Jason Lee, K.H. Streb, Robert
Duncan, Tyler Lipsky, David Streelman, Kevin
English, Harris Long, Adam Stroud, Chris
Fowler, Rickie Love III, Davis Stuard, Brian
Gainey, Tommy Lower, Justin Svensson, Adam
Garnett, Brice Lowry, Shane Tarren, Callum
Gay, Brian Malnati, Peter Taylor, Nick
Ghim, Doug Martin, Ben Taylor, Vaughn
Gibson, Tommy McCarthy, Denny Thompson, Curtis
Gligic, Michael McGirt, William Thompson, Michael
Glover, Lucas McGreevy, Max Todd, Brendon
Gotterup, Chris Mitchell, Keith Trainer, Martin
Gutschewski, Scott Molinari, Francesco Tway, Kevin
Haas, Bill Moore, Ryan van der Walt, Dawie
Hadley, Chesson Moore, Taylor Van Pelt, Bo
Hagy, Brandon Muñoz, Sebastián Varner III, Harold
Hahn, James NeSmith, Matthew Vegas, Jhonattan
Hammer, Cole Noh, Seung-Yul Villegas, Camilo
Hardy, Nick Norlander, Henrik Wallace, Matt
Harman, Brian Novak, Andrew Watney, Nick
Hatton, Tyrrell Pan, C.T. Werenski, Richy
Henley, Russell Pendrith, Taylor Whaley, Vince
Herman, Jim Percy, Cameron Willett, Danny
Hickok, Kramer Phillips, Trent Wise, Aaron
Higgo, Garrick Piercy, Scott Wolfe, Jared
Higgs, Harry Poston, J.T. Wu, Brandon
Hoag, Bo Putnam, Andrew Wu, Dylan
Hodges, Lee Rai, Aaron Zalatoris, Will
Hoffman, Charley