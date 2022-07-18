World No. 15 Billy Horschel, Three-Time Champion Davis Love III Will Play Wyndham Championship

The 83rd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 3-7, 2022.

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Billy Horschel, the 2014 FedExCup champion, and three-time champion Davis Love III will play the Wyndham Championship next month, the tournament announced today. The 83rd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 3-7, 2022.

These players join former World No. 1 and major championship winners Adam Scott and Jason Day as well as 2019 champion J.T. Poston in the Wyndham Championship field.

Horschel is having an excellent season. The 2014 FedExCup champion is currently 15th in the FedExCup point standings and 15th in the Official World Golf Rankings. A seven-time PGA TOUR winner, he won The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June, finished second at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and tied for second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard earlier this season. The University of Florida alumnus finished second in the 2020 Wyndham Championship and is making his 10th Wyndham Championship appearance.

Love, who won the Wyndham Championship in 1992, 2006 and ‘15, is making his 25th Wyndham Championship appearance. Only Fuzzy Zoeller (26) and eight-time champion Sam Snead (34) are ahead of him on the all-time starts list. His three titles here are second only Snead. The World Golf Hall of Famer won 21 PGA TOUR events, played in the Ryder Cup six times, was Ryder Cup captain twice and played in the Presidents Cup five times.