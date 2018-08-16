GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) - The PGA Tour makes its yearly stop in the Triad this week with the 79th Wyndham Championship. We'll be updating this blog throughout the tournament so keep it here for all your Wyndham coverage!

SUNDAY

PHOTOS| Brandt Snedeker Wins 2018 Wyndham Championship

PHOTOS | Sunday at the Wyndham Championship

Brandt Snedeker used an opening-round 59 to jump out to the lead and kept his momentum going through the weekend for the second Wyndham championship of his career. Snedeker fought off Webb Simpson and C.T. Pan, emerging from a three-way tie down the stretch and shot a 259 (21-under) for the tournament.

Snedeker also won the Wyndham in 2007. Pan and Simpson both finished 18-under to tie for second.

6:07 p.m. - Brandt Snedeker finishes an amazing Wyndham championship with a birdie on hole 18 to claim his second championship!

5:54 p.m. - Brandt Snedeker tees off at the final hole likely only needing a bogey to win. Pan will double bogey No. 18 and Snedeker is in the driver's seat.

5:48 p.m. - C.T. Pan struggling on the 18th hole after going out of bounds with his tee shot. Brandt Snedeker comes up short on a putt but after tapping it in he becomes the sole leader!

5:41 p.m. - We're hoping the storms avoid Sedgefield Country Club today and it's looking like that's the case.

5:38pm WYNDHAM WEATHER: The line of storms that was headed towards Sedgefield, has weakened and turned to the the SE. If the storm maintains its strength, size, and direction of movement, the worst of it should pass well to the south of the golf course. pic.twitter.com/fKjVGm6JV5 — WFMY News 2 Weather (@wfmyweather) August 19, 2018

5:39 p.m. - C.T. Pan and Brandt Snedeker still tied. Snedeker is at No. 16 and Pan is playing No. 18. We could be heading towards a playoff.

5:26 p.m. - Brandt Snedeker birdies No. 15 and is now tied with C.T. Pan for the lead. Both are 20-under.

Brandt Snedeker birdies No. 15 and is now (-20) and tied for the lead at the @WyndhamChamp ...@WFMY #WyndhamOn2 pic.twitter.com/bQELZhwbXq — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) August 19, 2018

5:20 p.m. - Webb Simpson finishes at 18-under after a bogey on hole 18. C.T. Pan still leading at -20.

5:10 p.m. - C.T. Pan has taken the lead and is now 20-under entering the 16th hole. Brandt Snedeker is one shot back and Webb Simpson is two shots back.

5 p.m. - Today may go down to the wire. Brandt Snedeker, C.T. Pan and Webb Simpson are all tied for the lead! All three are 19-under par.

Simpson has gotten hot with birdies on three straight holes.

Birdies on 15, 16 & 17 puts Webb Simpson at (-19) and now tied for the @WyndhamChamp lead after Snedeker bogey...@WFMY #WyndhamOn2 pic.twitter.com/oIzgl8EBfZ — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) August 19, 2018

3:30 p.m. - Here's a leaderboard update: Brandt Snedeker still leads at (-18).

Our Final Round coverage of the @WyndhamChamp begins right NOW on CBS. pic.twitter.com/m35hi1yxsa — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) August 19, 2018

Noon - After three rounds, Brandt Snedeker still leads the field by a stroke. Snedeker, the 2007 Wyndham champion, tees off at 1:15 Sunday afternoon looking for his ninth career victory on the PGA Tour. He followed his phenomenal 59 in the first round Thursday with a 67 Friday and a 68 Saturday.

Brandt Snedeker finishing his 3rd round on the 18th. He will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the @WyndhamChamp ...Watch all the action from 3-6pm today on @WFMY News 2 pic.twitter.com/wPVXgdh4MA — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) August 19, 2018

Here's a look at the leaderboard heading into the fourth round:

1. Brandt Snedeker 194 (-16)

T2. Brian Gay 195 (-15)

T2. David Hearn 195 (-15)

T4. C.T. Pan 196 (-14)

T4. D.A. Points 196 (-14)

T6. Ryan Moore 197 (-13)

T6. Abraham Ancer 197 (-13)

T8. Brett Stegmaier 198 (-12)

T8. Sergio Garcia 198 (-12)

T8. Harris English 198 (-12)

SATURDAY

Third round play has been suspended at the @WyndhamChamp . Play will resume at 8am Sunday morning. @WFMY @Luke_Lyddon pic.twitter.com/o2CYoA4s2L — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) August 18, 2018

Weather delay still ongoing......

Play has been suspended during round 3 of the Wyndham due to weather.

The fans are set and ready for the 3rd round of the Wyndham Championship!

Brandt Snedeker sits atop the leaderboard in 2nd Round of the @WyndhamChamp ..He has a two-shot lead over D.A. Points....@WFMY #wfmysports #WyndhamOn2 pic.twitter.com/O7IpCGo434 — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) August 17, 2018

Second-Round Leaderboard

First-Round Leaderboard

-Brandt Snedeker 59-67—126 (-14)-D.A. Points 64-64—128 (-12) -C.T. Pan 65-64—129 (-11)-Brandt Snedeker 59 (-11)-Ryan Moore 63 (-7)-John Oda 63 (-7)

An amazing first round by Brandt Snedeker! Snedeker shot a 59 (-11). It marked the ninth 59 in PGA Tour history.

Jarrod Lyle’s golf bag and clubs will be displayed on the first tee at Sedgefield Country Club with one of Lyle’s hats hanging on a club. Lyle died of acute myeloid Leukemia in 2016. That year's Wyndham was his final PGA Tour event.

Be sure to follow WFMY News 2 sports producer Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) on Twitter too! Here's what Brian's seeing so far Thursday:

past @WyndhamChamp winners Sergio Garcia, Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson & Brant Snedker in action during this mornings 1st Round at @Sedgefield1926 ....@WFMY #WyndhamOn2 pic.twitter.com/BrhXvlGGNl — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) August 16, 2018

Ryan Blaum rolls in birdie on 9th hole to go to (-5) during 1st round at the @WyndhamChamp ....@WFMY #WyndhamOn2 pic.twitter.com/OUuUQ4SZZv — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) August 16, 2018

Jarrod Lyle’s bag here on the first tee at the @WyndhamChamp ...Lyle passed away last week after battle with cancer. @WFMY #wfmysports pic.twitter.com/OX6uVbZKgu — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) August 16, 2018

PHOTOS | Thursday At The Wyndham Championship

The first round started at 7 a.m. Thursday. Here's a look at the pairings and starting times:

TEE#1

7 a.m. Andres Romero (Tucuman, Argentina) Tom Hoge (Fargo, ND) J.T. Poston (St. Simons Island, GA)

7:10 a.m. Cameron Tringale (Laguna Niguel, CA) Cameron Percy (Melbourne, Australia) Ryan Blaum (Jacksonville Beach, FL)

7:20 a.m. John Merrick (Dallas, TX) Tyler Duncan (Columbus, IN) Corey Conners (Listowel, ON, Canada)

7:30 a.m. Satoshi Kodaira (Tokyo, Japan) Aaron Baddeley (Melbourne, Australia) Shane Lowry (Co. Offaly, Ireland)

7:40 a.m. Ryan Armour (Silver Lake, OH) Graeme McDowell (Portrush, Northern Ireland) Davis Love III (Sea Island, GA)

7:50 a.m. Brendan Steele (Idyllwild, CA) Rod Pampling (Brisbane, Australia) Ernie Els (South Africa)

8 a.m. Hudson Swafford (Sea Island, GA) Cody Gribble (Dallas, TX) Sangmoon Bae (Seoul, South Korea)

8:10 a.m. Whee Kim (Dallas, TX) Trey Mullinax (Birmingham, AL) James Driscoll (Jupiter, FL)

8:20 a.m. Jason Bohn (Acworth, GA) Parker McLachlin (Honolulu, HI) Dicky Pride (Tuscaloosa, AL)

8:30 a.m. Chesson Hadley (Raleigh, NC) Harris English (Sea Island, GA) John Huh (Dallas, TX)

8:40 a.m. Stuart Appleby (Cohuna, Australia) Brian Davis (Windermere, FL) Shawn Stefani (Houston, TX)

8:50 a.m. Ben Silverman (Concord, ON, Canada) Denny McCarthy (Rockville, MD) Doug Ghim (Arlington Heights, IL)

9 a.m. Xinjun Zhang (China) Andrew Yun (Scottsdale, AZ) Mickey DeMorat (Merritt Island, FL)

Noon David Hearn (Brantford, ON, Canada) Kris Blanks (Jupiter, FL) Abraham Ancer (Reynosa, Mexico)

12:10 p.m. Scott Stallings (Oak Ridge, TN) Ken Duke (Stuart, FL) Harold Varner III (Gastonia, NC)

12:20 p.m. Hunter Mahan (Dallas, TX) Chad Campbell (Andrews, TX) Seamus Power (Waterford, Ireland)

12:30 p.m. Chris Stroud (Houston, TX) Grayson Murray (Raleigh, NC) Jim Furyk (Ponte Vedra Bch, FL)

12:40 p.m. Daniel Berger (Jupiter, FL) Jason Dufner (Auburn, AL) Bill Haas (Greenville, SC)

12:50 p.m. Henrik Stenson (Gothenburg, Sweden) Jhonattan Vegas (Maturin, Venezuela) Ryan Moore (Las Vegas, NV)

1 p.m. Jonas Blixt (Hammaro, Sweden) Vaughn Taylor (Augusta, GA) Fabián Gómez (Chaco, Argentina)

1:10 p.m. J.J. Henry (Ft. Worth, TX) Robert Garrigus (Banks,OR) Peter Uihlein (Jupiter, FL)

1:20 p.m. Danny Lee (Rotorua, New Zealand) Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) Daniel Summerhays (Farmington, UT)

1:30 p.m. Robert Streb (Shawnee, KS) Jonathan Byrd (Sea Island, GA) Bronson Burgoon (The Woodlands, TX)

1:40 p.m. Adam Schenk (Vincennes, IN) Matt Atkins (North Augusta, SC) John Oda (Honolulu, HI)

1:50 p.m. Tom Lovelady (Birmingham, AL) Roberto Díaz (Veracruz, VE, Mexico) Charles Frost (Charlotte, NC)

2 p.m. Talor Gooch (Midwest City, OK) Stephan Jaeger (Chattanooga, TN) T.J. Vogel (Hollywood, FL)

TEE #10

7 a.m. Alex Cejka (Germany) Matt Jones (Sydney, Australia) Tommy Gainey (Hartsville, SC)

7:10 a.m. Johnson Wagner (Charlotte, NC) Zac Blair (Saint George, UT) Sam Saunders (Atlantic Beach, FL)

7:20 a.m. Nick Taylor (Abbotsford, B.C., Canada) Martin Flores (Dallas, TX) Tyrone Van Aswegen (McKinney, TX)

7:30 a.m. Russell Henley (Kiawah Island, SC) D.A. Points (Pekin, IL) Billy Hurley III (Annapolis, MD)

7:40 a.m. Billy Horschel (Ponte Vedra Beach, FL) Hideki Matsuyama (Sendai, Japan) Brandt Snedeker (Nashville, TN)

7:50 a.m. Webb Simpson (Charlotte, NC) Si Woo Kim (Seoul, South Korea) Sergio Garcia (Castellon, Spain)

8 a.m. Scott Piercy (Las Vegas, NV) William McGirt (Spartanburg, SC) Chris Kirk (Athens, GA)

8:10 a.m. Martin Laird (Glasgow, Scotland) Dominic Bozzelli (Pittsford, NY) Joaquin Niemann (Chile)

8:20 a.m. George McNeill (Ft. Myers, FL) Jason Kokrak (Cleveland, OH) Brandon Harkins (Scottsdale, AZ)

8:30 a.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello (Gran Canaria, Spain) Kevin Tway (Edmond, OK) Sam Ryder (Atlantic Beach, FL)

8:40 a.m. Sean O'Hair (Chadds Ford, PA) Retief Goosen (Polokwane, South Africa) Matthew Fitzpatrick (Sheffield, England)

8:50 a.m. Brett Stegmaier (Palm Beach Gardens, FL) Kyle Thompson (Greenville, SC) Julian Suri St. (Augustine, FL)

9 a.m. Lanto Griffin (Ponte Vedra Beach, FL) Conrad Shindler (Dallas, TX) Norman Xiong (San Diego, CA)

Noon Ricky Barnes (Phoenix, AZ) Ollie Schniederjans (Alpharetta, GA) Martin Piller (Ft. Worth, TX)

12:10 p.m. Rory Sabbatini (Durban, South Africa) Sung Kang (Coppell, TX) Blayne Barber (Auburn, AL)

12:20 p.m. Michael Thompson (Sea Island, GA) Patrick Rodgers (Avon, IN) Richy Werenski (Jupiter, FL)

12:30 p.m. Wesley Bryan (Augusta, GA) David Lingmerth (Tranas, Sweden) Brian Gay (Windermere, FL)

12:40 p.m. Mackenzie Hughes (Dundas, Ontario, Canada) Brian Stuard (Jackson, MI) Scott Brown (Aiken, SC)

12:50 p.m. Peter Malnati (Knoxville, TN) Padraig Harrington (Dublin, Ireland) Nick Watney (Dixon, CA)

1 p.m. Brice Garnett (Gallatin, MO) Matt Every (Jacksonville Bch., FL) Steve Stricker (Madison, WI)

1:10 p.m. Ben Crane (Portland, OR) Derek Fathauer (Jupiter, FL) Keith Mitchell (Sea Island, GA)

1:20 p.m. Carl Pettersson (Raleigh, NC) Arjun Atwal (Calcutta, India) Jamie Lovemark (San Diego, CA)

1:30 p.m. Steve Wheatcroft (Jacksonville, FL) Shane Bertsch (Denver, CO) C.T. Pan (Taiwan)

1:40 p.m. Ethan Tracy (Hilliard, OH) Will Zalatoris (Plano, TX) Dylan Meyer (Evansville, IN)

1:50 p.m. Rob Oppenheim (Andover, MA) Nicholas Lindheim (Satellite Beach, FL) Doc Redman (Raleigh, NC)

2 p.m. Jonathan Randolph (Oxford, MS) Zecheng Dou (Beijing, China) Stewart Jolly (Columbia, SC)

PHOTOS | Wednesday At The Wyndham Championship

PHOTOS | Tuesday at the Wyndham Championship

