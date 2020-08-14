x
Varner III, Hoge, Sloan share Wyndham Championship lead tied at 62

Varner and Hoge tied their career low rounds on tour. Play was suspended due to weather with 33 golfers still on the course.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Harold Varner III, Tom Hoge and Roger Sloan each shot 8-under 62 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour’s final regular-season event before the FedEx Cup playoffs. 

Hoge had the chance to take the lead alone, but a bogey on the final hole dropped him into a tie. 

Varner and Hoge tied their career low rounds on tour. For Sloan, it was his best-ever professional round. 

Harris English was fourth at 64. Past Masters champion Patrick Reed led a group another stroke behind at 65 at Sedgefield Country Club.

