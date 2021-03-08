Wyndham Championship to require masks indoors

The 82nd annual Wyndham Championship is set for August 11-15 at Sedgefield Country Club.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Wyndham Championship announced updates to their mask policy Tuesday. Tournament-goers will be required to wear masks at indoor facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

“With the nation still battling COVID-19, the Wyndham Championship will implement the PGA TOUR’s updated face mask policy during next week’s tournament,” Wyndham wrote in a news release.

The announcement comes following the latest guidance from the CDC regarding fully vaccinated people wearing masks indoors in areas of “substantial” and “high” transmission.

The PGA TOUR Mask Policy will require masks at all times for people indoors regardless of vaccination status, unless they are actively eating or drinking, per CDC guidelines.

For outdoors, people who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a mask outdoors unless otherwise mandated by state or local law or regulations.

Unvaccinated people should wear a mask outdoors when they cannot be socially distant or otherwise mandated by state or local law or regulations.

New Guidelines for Tournaments:

Masks will be mandatory for everyone (regardless of vaccination status) in any indoor or fully-enclosed spaces, including but not limited to the following areas:

Clubhouse and other Permanent Structures

Fully Enclosed Structures/Venues, including Hospitality, Merchandise & Concessions

Open-Air Structures would be considered “outdoor” and would adhere to the outdoor Mask Policy

Physio & Fitness Trailers

Equipment Trailers

Media Center

Offsite indoor locations where events/gatherings will be held

Buses, Shuttles & Transportation Vehicles

The mask policy applies to everyone onsite, regardless of vaccination status, including players, player spouses/significant others, player support, caddies, staff, media and broadcast staff, volunteers, vendors, tournament guests and spectators.

