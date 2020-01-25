Gracie Gold is back. For how long is uncertain but her performance at the national championships this week could bode well for the future.

Regardless, Gold has made huge strides in her return from mental illness that made her a most unlikely figure to get back on the ice for top-level competition.

As she concluded a good but not great free skate Friday night in Greensboro, North Carolina Gold was down on one knee looking up at the arena ceiling. The crowd was on its feet and as she took her bows Gold began to weep.

