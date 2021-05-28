The two minor league teams will play each other for the first time in over 50 years.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Next Tuesday the Greensboro Grasshoppers will host the Winston-Salem Dash in a six game series.

It's been 53 years since these two teams faced off, in 2021, the two will face off twenty-four times. Twelve in Greensboro and twelve in Winston-Salem.

1968 was a year full of historical events, and I'm sure no one would have thought it would have been the last time the two biggest sports teams in our area would face-off, and two of our areas most recognizable faces can't wait for next weeks action.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn and Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines are probably more excited for the fans than for the actual baseball.

"I think it creates a nice friendly rivalry among Greensboro and Winston Salem and hopefully our fans really get caught up in it when we get together" said Joines.

Mayor Vaughn followed up with this "I think it absolutely is, because it'll increase that rivalry. And it's such a family fun night or a date night. It really is a great way to spend the evening."

Mayor Vaughn even came up with a friendly wager for the winner of the twenty-four game season. Winner, takes all.

"I want to do a gentle wager with my friend Winston Mayor Allen Joines, Hey Allen I hope you're watching this. We're not going to be buying you a pair of Wrangler jeans, but in the off chance you win. That's what I've got on the line, how bout you?"

Mayor Joines gladly accepted and put a Winston-Salem twist on his end of the deal, "Great challenge from my great friend Mayor Vaughn. Who's wagered a pair of wrangler jeans. Just so you know that's size 33x32 I know you're going to need to buy em. By chance we lose the game I'll bring you a dozen of hot Krispy Kreme donuts and a nice supply of Texas Pete, how's that? "