Greensboro Aquatic Center to host 2021 US Paralympics Swimming Championship

The announcement came as the Greensboro Aquatic Center celebrated its 10th anniversary.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Aquatic Center will host the 2021 US Paralympics National Championship this winter.

The event will go from December 17-19. It will be the first Paralympics competition after the Tokyo Paralympics finish.

“As we head into the Tokyo Paralympics, we are also so excited to look to the future of U.S. Para Swimming,” Erin Popovich, director of U.S. Paralympics Swimming, said. “This competition and this partnership with Greensboro Aquatic Center is a huge part of that as we look to Paris 2024 and beyond.”

The Greensboro Aquatic Center will also host events through 2025, including the YMCA Long Course Championship in 2022 and 2023.

The center expects the events to generate more than $182,000 in revenue for the city.