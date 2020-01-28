GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many are mourning after the passing of Kobe Bryant who was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter, Gianna and seven others near Los Angeles.

Bryant's impact stretches across the nation to even right here in the Triad.

According to a 2017 Greensboro Day basketball player, the school’s team was one of eight teams nationwide to play in the 2017 DICK’S Sporting Goods Nationals Tournament, and each team received a memorable message from Bryant.

Bryant addressed the Greensboro Day team in the gift by their nickname, the “Bengals”.

The message read:

“Bengals, You dominated North Carolina. Now the nation stands in your way. Be a menace up in NYC. Make them regret inviting the cats here. Let those higher seeds underestimate you, no, dare them to. Let them forget that you’re also champions. Because a new legacy is about to start. Show me that tiger style. That Mamba mentality.”

The cause of Sunday’s crash remains unknown but it has been reported the chopper was flying in very foggy conditions.

Conditions were dangerous enough that area police agencies grounded their helicopters.

The seven others who lost their lives in the crash have been identified as John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, and Ara Zobayan.

