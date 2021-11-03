Carson McCorkle is a freshman on the ACC top-ranked Virginia squad and is hoping his team can leave a mark in his hometown.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One Greensboro Day School Alum is back in the Triad for the 2021 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament.

Carson McCorkle is a freshman guard from Raleigh, who transferred to Greensboro Day School for Junior and Senior seasons.

McCorkle now plays for the ACC Tournament's top seeded Virginia Cavaliers.

After a year of many uncertainties, including if the season would even be played at all, McCorkle and the Cavaliers are back in Greensboro ready to claim the Tournament Championship. The Cavaliers already won the regular season title, and according to McCorkle, they're looking to add a tournament title to there list of accomplishments.

"Being the number one seed, and winning the regular season championship is cool, but we want to win the tournament."

Carson isn't the most excited that he's back in Greensboro. His mother Sims is elated to have her son close "not being able to see his is what's crushing. It's been since July that he hasn't been able to be apart of things for us as a family, his community, and his friends. It's been hard."

However his mother and his family aren't the only one's excited for Carson and the ACC is back in Greensboro. His former high school coach Freddie Johnson also is excited to see Carson. "I think it's fantastic to be able to attend (The ACC Tournament), especially after how last year went.