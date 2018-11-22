GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, suffered a 102-95 setback to the Austin Spurs on Wednesday night at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The Swarm slide to 4-2 overall while the Spurs improve to 4-4.

Cat Barber had a team-high 29 points on 11-for-19 shooting to go along with five assists and four rebounds in 36 minutes off the bench. Barber has scored at least 10 points as a reserve each game this season.

Chinanu Onuaku had his sixth double-double (17 points, 11 rebounds) of the year. Other double figure scorers for Greensboro included Joe Chealey (19 points, five assists) and Sam Thompson (10 points, four rebounds).

The Spurs were paced by Julian Washburn’s 29 points on 11-for-16 shooting. Nick Johnson (12) was the only other Austin starter to score 10-plus points. The Spurs’ bench was led by Jeff Ledbetter (15 points) and Amida Brimah (13 points, 15 rebounds).

Greensboro (53 percent) shot better from the field than Austin (47 percent) but it was the Spurs’ 15-2 advantage on second chance points impacting the game. Austin had 16 offensive rebounds to the Swarm’s six.

The Swarm led, 76-73, entering the fourth quarter but efficient scoring by the Spurs saw them take the lead two minutes in. They would not look back, as Ledbetter had 10 points in the frame and the Spurs shot 61 percent to down the stretch to hold off a Swarm rally.

Greensboro returns to the Fieldhouse on Friday at 2 p.m. against the Erie BayHawks.

© 2018 WFMY