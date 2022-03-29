'Play hard, play smart, play together' | Greensboro father-son duo share experience playing for UNC

This weekend, a former UNC player will sit in the stands as a father watching his son play in the Final Four against Duke.

The father-son duo shares more about the special weekend that lies ahead. Pearce and Rob Landry will soon be able to say they both played in the Final Four, for the same team.

The father-son duo shares more about the special weekend that lies ahead. Pearce and Rob Landry will soon be able to say they both played in the Final Four, for the same team.

Rob is a current Tar Heel and his father, Pearce, is a former player and Page High School graduate. Basketball aside, they'll always share a close father and son bond.

From 1993 to 1995, Pearce Landry played for the Tar Heels. Now he gets to relive it all by watching his son make a run with this year's UNC Final Four squad.

"Got to go to a Final Four in 1995, and both my wife Anne and I were graduates in 1995, so when we began having kids it was a no-brainer to raise them as Tar Heels, and have some great traditions," Pearce said.

Traditions left a big impression on his son, Rob.

"Definitely grew up a huge Carolina fan, my dad taught me right," Rob said.

As the Landry's head into Final Four this weekend, the excitement keeps building.

"Obviously a few extra chips on the table because it is Coach K's potential last game, the first time we have ever played them in the NCAA tournament in the Final Four, so definitely raises the stakes a lot, but that's why you play the game of basketball, that's why you go to UNC," Rob said.

"The Landry's have been on a roster and gone into Cameron Indoor Stadium three times and come out 3-0," Pearce said. "We're undefeated at Duke. We've never played Duke on a mutual site, but I'm hoping that the record gets extended to 4-0."

As the clock ticks closer and closer to the game, Pearce shares some last minute advice.

"Do what Carolina does, play hard, play smart, play together, and have a lot of fun," Pearce said.