GREENSBORO, N.C. — Opening Day for the Greensboro Grasshoppers was set for Thursday, April 9th, 2020.

Like other sports, the coronavirus put minor league baseball on hold.

"There's no comparison," said Donald Moore, who is the president of the Greensboro Grasshoppers. This time last year we were so excited. Spring is in the air. You smell the popcorn, hot dogs are cooking. The beer is cold. Folks are coming out. It's the unofficial beginning of spring. People are excited. The field looks great. The stadium is clean and fresh. Everybody is excited about the beginning of the baseball season. It's a neat feeling."

Moore and baseball fans will have to wait longer to experience that feeling.

First National Bank Field was empty and silent on what should have been the Greensboro Grasshoppers Opening Day.

"We're hardly even thinking about baseball because there are so many more important things going on in the world and so much unknown," said Moore.

Moore said he hopes baseball can start in June.