Meet Guilly | Greensboro Grasshoppers' newest mascot

You can catch Guilly at future Grasshoppers games.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aarrgh! There's a new mascot at First National Bank, but don't worry he won't make you walk the plank.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers debuted their newest mascot pirate Guilly at Tuesday night's game.

The Grasshoppers are excited to have him along for the ride as they set out on a quest for victory.

