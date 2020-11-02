GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Grasshoppers are offering fans the chance to sing the national anthem in front of a live audience.

The team shared a Facebook post on Monday saying they will be holding tryouts in March.

“Hopper Fans ever wanted to sing in front of the best fans in baseball?” the post read. “We are hosting National Anthem tryouts here at First National Bank Field on Saturday, March 7th from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.”

Auditions will be held at the First National Bank Field at 408 Bellemeade Street.

The team says spaces are limited and applicants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Grasshoppers require all audition performances to be sung in acapella and within 30 seconds.

For more information visit the Greensboro Grasshopper’s website.

