"It’s a great feeling": Hoppers' Tahnaj Thomas a top prospect for Pirates

Tahnaj Thomas is a right-handed pitcher for the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Grasshoppers have 4 of the 7 top prospects for the Pittsburgh Pirates on their roster.

One of them is Tahnaj Thomas.

"For me its been fun," said Tahnaj Thomas, who is the right-handed pitcher for the Greeensboro Grasshoppers.

It's his first year playing for the Hoppers.

"Great group of guys, great coaching staff, I think it's about its about to turn around," said Thomas. "It's been pretty good so far."

As for baseball, it's been a part of Thomas' life for about 15 years.

"I grew up playing baseball my entire life," said Thomas. "My dad’s side of the family is big on baseball. I played in the Bahamas, that’s where I’m from."

The kid from the Bahamas is now a top prospect for the Pirates.

"It’s a great feeling just knowing from where I came from and what I had to do to get here," said Thomas. "Obviously there’s a lot of work to be done, just got to keep going. It’s a great feeling to be a top prospect in this organization."

Whether Thomas gets called up to the major league, or stays on the Hoppers roster, he has the same goal in mind.

"My main goal is just to try to help whatever organization I’m with to win a championship," said Thomas. "I’m big on winning. I love to win. I feel as I just have to be in the moment just have to stay present and control what I can control. Just stay locked in with my teammates do as much as I can to possibly win.