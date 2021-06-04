"I miss working at this place": Greensboro Grasshoppers workers are back to work this season

The Hoppers season was canceled in 2020. It left many workers without a job.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Grasshoppers are in action for the 2021 season and so are many jobs that come with it.

Many workers with the Greensboro Grasshoppers were out of work in 2020, but they're back in 2021.

"It was a little disappointing," said Richard Wilkinson.

"Not having a season, it gave uncertainty," said Miles Fairly. "I didn't necessarily know what I was going to do."

Those are feelings Hoppers employees experienced when the pandemic canceled the minor league season.

"I always enjoyed working here," said Fairly. "Not having it, it just wasn't the same."

For Miles Fairly, who's a college student, working at the ball park has been his summer job for 3 years.

"I typically use this job to sustain the things I want to do over the summer as far as vacations and getting clothes for the next school year, so having this job helps a lot," said Fairly.

Fairly said he fills a lot of roles, including collecting parking payments.

Meantime, Richard Wilkinson got hired as an usher in March of 2020, just as the pandemic hit.

"In fact, I was really upset," said Wilkinson.

His time at the Hoppers started in 2021 instead.

"'Why not come out here and partake in being in usher?'," said Wilkinson. "Tt's simply just going up and down the stairs, it's not problem. I have to get my steps in somewhere. I love to interact with the crowd, try to get them into the game. I mean that's what it's all about to come down there and have some fun."

No matter how long these employees have been working with the Hoppers, one thing remains the same, their gratitude for their jobs this season.

"It's awesome I just love it," said Wilkinson. "It's like I told Mr. Moore the other night, you pay me to watch baseball."