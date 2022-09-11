Tournament town preps for an influx of tourists for soccer tournament plus more

The Greensboro Sports Foundation has tournaments booked through 2027 as the dough keeps rolling in.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all know Greensboro is known as 'Tournament Town' and this weekend; Bryan Park Soccer complex is set to host the largest soccer tournament the triad has ever seen.

This weekend's Adidas Clash soccer tournament will feature 472 men's and women's teams from 7 different states.

With thousands of visitors expected to be in town this weekend, the Greensboro Sports Foundation expects local businesses to get flooded with tourist dollars.

"We're going to have soccer here at Bryan Park as the major hub. But the tournament itself will spread from Springwood Park in Burlington to Truist Sports Park in Bermuda Run," Demp Bradford, VP Greensboro Sports Foundation said. "So, it's 52 miles of exciting soccer and really spreading the wealth throughout the Triad."

According to the Greensboro Sports Foundation, this weekend's event is expected to bring in at least 3 and a half million dollars in revenue for the Triad.

"There are many more events like this one on the schedule in the near future. It's a part of economic development to have events like this." Bradford said. "This weekend we have the clash here, and next weekend we'll have the NC State swim meet at the aquatic center, attracting some of the top teams from around the country."

As for 2023, the Greensboro Sports Foundation has 11 soccer events on schedule with an estimated 60 million dollars in revenue headed our way.