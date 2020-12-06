G League canceled rest of season: Swarm players speak about 19-20 season

Swarm and Hornets players shared their thoughts on the season ending too soon.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The G League canceled the remainder of the season on June 4, 2020. The season was suspended on March 12, 2020.

The Greensboro Swarm had 5 games left on its schedule.

"At one point, we were unsure if we were going to be able to come back and play or not,' said Cody Martin, who is a forward on the Charlotte Hornets and Greensboro Swarm. "We were still preparing like we're coming back and play."

Some players move back and forth between Greensboro and Charlotte. Cody Martin, Caleb Martin, and Kobi Simmions are a few players who finished the season with the Charlotte Hornets.

"Obviously I was upset that we didn't get to go to Orlando because I wanted to keep playing," said Caleb Martin, who is a forward on the Charlotte Hornets and Greensboro Swarm. "The biggest thing I look back at is how much the game has slowed down for me and I credit the Greensboro Swarm and the G League."

Kobi Simmons shared his thoughts on the coronavirus putting the season on pause in March, eventually ending the season.

'In the beginning, it was good to spend time with family," said Kobi Simmons who is a guard on the Charlotte Hornets and Greensboro Swarm. "We don't really get that time, especially in the middle of the season.

The Greensboro Swarm released the following statement about the cancelation of their season:

“Although we are disappointed that we will not be able to play our final five games in front of our fans in Greensboro, we respect and support the decision to cancel the remainder of the G League season. The health and safety of our fans, players and staff remains our top priority."