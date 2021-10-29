The G-league team re-designed the mascot to better reflect its affiliation with the Charlotte Hornets.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Swarm will start the new season with a new mascot and they need your help picking a name.

There are two options: G-Bo or Swarmy.

The new mascot was re-designed to better reflect the NBA G-league team's association with the Charlotte Hornets.

“We are excited to introduce our new mascot to Greensboro with this being a celebration of our 5th Anniversary season,” Swarm President Steve Swetoha said. “Our team worked carefully on this character and our design and creative was built around a stronger alignment with the Hornets."

The new mascot means the team will officially retire Sergeant Swarm.

As for the new mascot, you can catch it open practice Saturday October 30, but the new name won't be unveiled until halftime of opening night on November 5.

Doors at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex for the Open Practice open at 10:00 a.m. ET and fans planning to attend should register online.