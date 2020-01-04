GREENSBORO, N.C. — A few Greensboro Swarm players participated in a basketball tournament through the screens.

"We're just always on the move,' said Joel Berry II, who is a Greensboro Swarm guard. "We're always playing. We're always doing something."

He and his teammates aren't on the go right now.

"It's kinda hard to sit around and not do anything," said Berry II.

Berry II found something to do. He's taking on a new twist to his game. He and his teammate Jeff Roberson are participating in the first-ever NBA 2K League's Three for All Showdown. It's a 3 on 3 online tournament featuring a total of 78 teams, competing on Xbox and Playstation 4.

"This is just another outlet for me to be able to use my time and just be a part of something that has been growing quite a bit in the 2k League," said Berry II. "I'm glad to be a part of it."

RELATED: WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus Task Force to update public from White House

RELATED: Wimbledon canceled for 1st time since WWII because of virus

RELATED: ESPN moves Michael Jordan documentary release date to April

Even though he can't play ball with his team, Berry II said playing 2K could help his real basketball game.

"You can use it to get a virtual look at the plays," said Berry. "It's how you approach playing. I like to play it the real way to work on my game and try out some things in the game that I could possibly try out in a real game."

Berry II said he's been playing video games since he was a little boy and plays all the NBA 2K's that come out.

"I'm looking to just have fun and hopefully we can bring entertainment to whoever is out there watching," said Berry II.

The swam players played in the PlayStation 4 bracket. Their team was called Sly Unit. They lost in the first round.

The tournament continues through April 3rd.