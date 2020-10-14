Greensboro to host 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship first and second rounds

Tournament town will be back.

College tournament hoops will be back in Greensboro in 2023.

The NCAA announced a list of sites for its 2023-26 championships on Wednesday.

The Greensboro Coliseum will host the first and second rounds of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship. This will mark the 14th time the Greensboro Coliseum has hosted NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament action.

The Coliseum has hosted NCAA Women’s Basketball Regionals on four occasions and, as previously announced, will host Regional action again in 2022.

The Triad will also host NCAA swimming, diving, and golf championships in the upcoming years.

The Greensboro Aquatic Center will host the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships.