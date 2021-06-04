Greg Olsen's son undergoes heart transplant surgery

Doctors say they were happy with how 8-year-old TJ Olsen's operation went

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — TJ Olsen is out of surgery and recovering from a heart transplant surgery.

His father, Panthers great Greg Olsen, announced on Friday evening that the operation went well, and doctors were happy with the results.

"TJ is finished with surgery and is being transferred to the ICU," Olsen said in a tweet. "We won’t be able to see him for a few more hours but his doctors are very happy with the surgery. TJ will be sedated for a few days but his road to recovery has begun."

TJ, eight years old, was born with congenital heart disease and was living with a modified organ that the Olsens announced on May 24 was "reaching its end."

On Friday morning, Olsen announced TJ had a donor match, and later that night entered surgery.

The Olsens thanked fans for the outpouring of support but also asked for prayers for the donor family.