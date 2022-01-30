'This is a Guilford County Schools product': Grimsley alum D.J. Reader to play in AFC Championship game

It's a name you've heard for years around Greensboro, Grimsley alum, D.J. Reader. Reader graduated from Grimsley High.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are meeting up in the AFC Championship game Sunday.

You may not be rooting for one of these franchises, instead you may be rooting for a Greensboro player.

“This is a Guilford County Schools product, Greensboro city, Grimsley high school, he’s representing our whole community," said Ethan Albright, who is Grimsley's Athletic Director.

It's a name you've heard for years around Greensboro, Grimsley alum, D.J. Reader.

The now second year Bengals linebacker is getting ready to play in the AFC Championship game.

"The D.J. Reader I know is a super guy from a great family," Albright said. "He’s very charitable. He’s very community orientated. He’s a fantastic football player, but that doesn’t define D.J. What he does outside of football really defines him."

Even though he's a decade removed from the Whirlies program, Albright said Reader comes back every summer and captures students' attention.

"There’s a lot of reports coming out of Cincinnati, what a good job he has done in the locker room, trying to change the culture, and I believe it," Albright said.

He may not be the first name you hear on Sundays, but there's no doubt the Bengals linebacker has been a big part of Cincinnati's success in the playoffs, especially shutting down Titans running back Derrick Henry, to help the team advance to the next round.

“I think its special there’s a lot people here that come to games watch and they feel like they have a connection when they see somebody make it, especially a great guy like D.J.," Albright said.

In his 6 seasons in the league, Reader hasn't won a Super Bowl. The Bengals haven't either. One game stands in the way of making that possible.