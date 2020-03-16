GREENSBORO, N.C. — All North Carolina high school athletics are suspended because of the coronavirus.

"First you’re in denial," said Jackson Dempsey, who is a senior catcher on Grimsley High School's baseball team. "They won't cancel us. We’re in Greensboro it won't happen. Once we heard about Forsyth County, it became real."

Teams across the triad have their season on hold, such as Grimsley's baseball team.

“It kind of hurts knowing that maybe my last game ever was last year at home," said Dempsey.

Dempsey has already been through a lot in the past few years when it comes to injuries.

"My junior year, I started off really strong and then 7 games in, 2 games before conference, I tore my labrum on my right side diving back to a bag," he said. "It healed over the summer and when I came back, at camp, I torn my ACL over a bag.”

He got cleared to play a few days ago, but now he can't.

”It’s so much bigger than us," said Dempsey. "It's easy to say 'it's my senior year, I should be able to play,' but it's impacting so many people than just us. You have to think about other people than just yourself.”

Dempsey and the Whirlies hope to get back on the field this season.

"This year would mean something special to play one more time with my guys," said Dempsey. "We just want to play ball."

