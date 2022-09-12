Grimsley community celebrates football team before this year's 2022 '4A' football state title

The Whirlies take on New Bern Friday night at 7pm at Keenan Stadium in Chapel Hill

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2022 football season has been magical for the Grimsley Whirlies. They finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record allowing them to host all five rounds in this year's playoff run.

Now, there's only one game left before the Whirlies can officially wear the crown of 2022 North Carolina High School Athletic Association's (NCHSAA) '4A' State football champion.

However, before we get to the game. The Grimsley community came together to do something special for the boys as they prepare to make the hour and three minutes long drive from Grimsley to Keenan Stadium (on the campus of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill).

Tonight, Friday, December 9th, the Whirlies will take on the Bears from New Bern High School, who also come into this state title game with an undefeated record (15-0).

So to show their support, the Whirlie community showed up and showed out! Making sure the boys felt loved and supported by the entire city of Greensboro loves.

Kickoff tonight at Keenan Stadium in Chapel Hill is at 7 pm, as Coach Darryl Brown and the Whirlies are looking for their 2nd state title in the last three seasons.

"Man this is awesome, we've had great support all year. Our community, our school, our students, and our faculty have been behind us all year and it's awesome for them to be here today", is how Grimsley Head Coach Darryl described today's send-off.