"We're excited to get going": High School football teams prepare for quick turnaround

Grimsley's football team ended its season in early May. Now the Whirlies get ready to start a new season Friday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Friday Football Fever is quickly approaching. High school football teams are set to open the season Friday, August 20.

It's a quick turnaround for high school teams. They played the 2020 football season in the spring due to the pandemic.

On Friday, it'll be 105 days since Grimsley High School played its last football game.

"We’re excited to get going, quick turnaround from last spring," said Grimsley's Head Football Coach Darryl Brown.

The Grimsley Whirlies won a state championship title in early May. 3 months later, they're set for a new season.

"We had a good summer, good workout with our guys," said Brown.

Coach Brown said his guys had 32 days off from their last game until summer workouts started, which is not normal for a high school program.

"You have more time to develop your players and that’s kind of what we lost a little bit with the two season being backed up, but everybody is in the same boat," said Brown. "You handle it the best you can."

Coach Brown said he changed up the game plan this off season.

"Normally in the summer we do a lot of football stuff, this year we did not because we just finished football," said Brown. "We did more of conditioning, weight room, that kind of stuff."

He said this year's team is different. Grimsley graduated a lot of players on the defensive side of the ball.

"We returned, this year though, some really good players on the offensive side of the ball like our quarterback Alonza Barnett III.

No matter if you're new to the team, or how much time you had to prepare for the 2021 season, the Whirlies are ready.

"We’re prepared and we’re looking forward to Friday night," said Brown.