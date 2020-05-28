'I think this season would mean more': High school football teams are hopeful to start the season

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association pushed the start of high school sports back two more weeks. Teams hope to practice June 15.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has pushed the start of high school sports back until June 15.

Like many programs, Grimsley football says it is taking it day by day.

Grimsley's Head Football Coach Darryl Brown said the Whirles would be starting practice on that day anyway because Guildford county would have been in school until the week before.

He said he holds zoom calls with his guys thought he week to check up on them and give them hope that they can get together for a special season soon.

"You don't really realize what you have until it's taken from you," Brown said. "Spring athletes lost their season and we some guys who were multi-athletes that we a part of that, so hearing them express how hard it was for them to lose their season, I think this season would mean more. No matter if you're winning or losing, just getting back together and having the chance to compete, I think it means a lot to a lot of people."